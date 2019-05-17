Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis GARRARD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis Richard GARRARD

Notice Condolences

Dennis Richard GARRARD Notice
A devoted and loving father and husband who passed away peacefully and with great dignity in his 84th year close to his Bury St Edmunds home. An intelligent, caring and humorous man to his very last day who was very much loved and respected by his family and those who were fortunate enough to meet him. He will be greatly missed and his memory will live on through us all. A ceremony to celebrate his life will take place at 12.00noon on Tuesday 28th May 2019 at Risby Crematorium, Bury St Edmunds. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Great Ormond Street Hospital to whom our family owe a great thanks c/o Fulchers Funeral Directors, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1NX. Refreshments will be available afterwards.
Published in Bury Free Press on May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.