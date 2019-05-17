A devoted and loving father and husband who passed away peacefully and with great dignity in his 84th year close to his Bury St Edmunds home. An intelligent, caring and humorous man to his very last day who was very much loved and respected by his family and those who were fortunate enough to meet him. He will be greatly missed and his memory will live on through us all. A ceremony to celebrate his life will take place at 12.00noon on Tuesday 28th May 2019 at Risby Crematorium, Bury St Edmunds. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Great Ormond Street Hospital to whom our family owe a great thanks c/o Fulchers Funeral Directors, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1NX. Refreshments will be available afterwards. Published in Bury Free Press on May 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary