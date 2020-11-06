|
WASPE
Dennis George
Sadly passed away at the West Suffolk Hospital on Saturday 31st October 2020. Much loved Husband of Phyllis, dearly loved Dad to Kevin. Much loved Brother, Brother in Law and Uncle. Will sadly be missed by all his friends. Private Cremation to take place on Thursday 19th November 2020 at 13.30pm, West Suffolk Crematorium - Abbey Chapel. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to British Heart Foundation. A E Thurlow & Son, 1 High Street, Ixworth Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP31 2HH. Tel: 01359 230227 [email protected]
Published in Bury Free Press on Nov. 6, 2020