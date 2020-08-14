|
BARNARD
Derek Charles
passed away peacefully in St Nicholas Hospice on the 3rd August 2020 aged 80 years. Beloved Husband of the late Olive. He will be sadly missed by all of his family and friends. Due to current restrictions Derek's Funeral will be for family members only and will take place at the West Suffolk Crematorium on the 27th August. In lieu of flowers donations to St Nicholas Hospice may be sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1TH Tel: 01284 723889.
Published in Bury Free Press on Aug. 14, 2020