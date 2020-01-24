|
|
FLATT
Derek Howard 'Steve'
Passed away suddenly on 10th January 2020, aged 90 years. Much loved Husband to Margarete and Father to Sandy and Vincent. Steve will be sadly missed by all that knew him. Funeral service to be held in the St. Edmunds Chapel of West Suffolk Crematorium on Wednesday 5th February 2020 at 2:00pm. Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, to Age UK can be made online by visiting www.dereksteve-flatt.muchloved.com/ Alternatively they may be sent c/o Meredith Greengrass Funeral Service, 2 Hospital Road, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 3JT. Tel: 01284 754017.
Published in Bury Free Press on Jan. 24, 2020