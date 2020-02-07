Home

L Fulcher Funeral Directors
80 Whiting Street
Bury Saint Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1NX
01284 754049
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
12:00
St Edmunds Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium
Aged 84 years. Suddenly passed away at home on 29th January 2020. Beloved husband to Hilda. Loving dad to Anthony and partner Margaret. Greatly loved grandad to Peter and his wife Sophie, Liam and his partner Alex and Jack. Greatly loved great grandad to Ella-Mae. Dearly loved uncle to Christine and husband David. Funeral service at 12pm on Tuesday 18th February 2020 at St Edmunds Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium Family flowers only Donations, if desired, to Macmillan Cancer Support WSH c/o L Fulcher Funeral Directors, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP33 1NX
Published in Bury Free Press on Feb. 7, 2020
