|
|
In loving memory of HALL
Derek Ian
who passed away suddenly on 27th December 2019 at York District Hospital. Aged 61 years. A much loved brother of Richard Vince, Kevin Hall, Colin Hall and Terry Hall, brother in law, uncle and nephew. Sadly missed by all that knew him. Burial at Risby Crematorium on 30th January 2020 at 12.30pm. Wake at British Sugar S&S Club, Hollow Road, all Family and Friends welcome. Flowers c/o Co-op Funeral, Woolhall Street, Bury St Edmunds or donations to Pancreatic Cancer Research.
Published in Bury Free Press on Jan. 17, 2020