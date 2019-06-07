Home

L Fulcher Funeral Directors
80 Whiting Street
Bury Saint Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1NX
01284 754049
WALES
Derek John
Sadly passed away on the 23rd of May, aged 83 years. Beloved husband to Audrey and a loving dad, brother, father-in-law, grandad and great-grandad. He will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends. Funeral Service to take place at the West Suffolk Crematorium in the Abbey Chapel on the 19th June at 2.30pm. Family flowers only, but donations, if desired, to British Heart Foundation made payable by cheque and sent c/o L Fulcher Funeral Service, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP33 1NX. Tel: 01284 754049
Published in Bury Free Press on June 7, 2019
