L Fulcher Funeral Directors
80 Whiting Street
Bury Saint Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1NX
01284 754049
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
15:30
Abbey Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium

Derrick BYFORD

Notice Condolences

Derrick BYFORD Notice
BYFORD

Derrick (Biffo)

aged 69 years. Suddenly passed away on 6th February 2020. Husband to the late Linda, leaving behind Linda's son Terry, wife Pamela and grandaughter Abbie. Brother to Trevor, uncle to Emma, John, Michelle and Nicola. Biffo will be sadly missed by all of his family and friends. Funeral service to take place on Monday 2nd March 2020 at 3.30pm at Abbey Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium Casual dress, no flowers. Donations, if desired, to St Nicholas Hospice c/o L Fulcher Funeral Directors, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP33 1NX
Published in Bury Free Press on Feb. 28, 2020
