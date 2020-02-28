|
BYFORD
Derrick (Biffo)
aged 69 years. Suddenly passed away on 6th February 2020. Husband to the late Linda, leaving behind Linda's son Terry, wife Pamela and grandaughter Abbie. Brother to Trevor, uncle to Emma, John, Michelle and Nicola. Biffo will be sadly missed by all of his family and friends. Funeral service to take place on Monday 2nd March 2020 at 3.30pm at Abbey Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium Casual dress, no flowers. Donations, if desired, to St Nicholas Hospice c/o L Fulcher Funeral Directors, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP33 1NX
Published in Bury Free Press on Feb. 28, 2020