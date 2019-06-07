Home

Ely Funeral Service
4 Tower Road
Ely, Cambridgeshire CB7 4HW
01353 638039
MAY
Diana Avis
Of Ely, passed away peacefully at home aged 87 years. Dearly loved mum to Amanda, Timothy and wife Paula. Cherished grandmother to Zach, Maddie and Sebastian. Funeral Service to be held at Fenland Crematorium, March on Tuesday 18th June
at 11.30am. By request family flowers only, but if desired donations for Leukaemia Care and Support and Cystic Fibrosis Support Group, may be left at the service or sent to Ely Funeral Directors, 4 Tower Road, Ely, Cambs, CB7 4HW
Published in Bury Free Press on June 7, 2019
