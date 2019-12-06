Home

A E Thurlow & Son Funeral Directors
1 High Street
Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP31 2HH
01359 298428
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
14:30
All Saints Church Stanton
Diana STYNES

Diana STYNES Notice
STYNES

Diana Joan

(nee Mayhew)

Passed away peacefully at the West Suffolk Hospital on the 25th November 2019 Beloved wife of John, mother to Stephen, Angela and Helen. Funeral Service to be held at 2.30pm, Thursday 19th December 2019 at All Saints Church Stanton, followed by a Cremation at West Suffolk Crematorium at 4.00pm. No flowers please but donations if desired for British Heart Foundation c/o A E Thurlow & Son, 1 High Street, Ixworth, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP31 2HH. Tel: 01359 230227
Published in Bury Free Press on Dec. 6, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -