VEALE
Diana Fortune (née Sayce)
Died peacefully at the West Suffolk Hospital on 20th October 2019 aged 92 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Wing Commander Arthur Veale (Retd). A loving and proud mother, grandmother, aunt and cousin. Her glamour and humour will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. The funeral service will be held at the West Suffolk Crematorium (Abbey Chapel), on Friday 15th November 2019 at 12.30pm. Refreshments afterwards at the Bury St Edmunds Golf Club. Family Flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the M S Society may be sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Services 43 St Andrews Street North Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Nov. 1, 2019