BAULY
Diane Eveline passed away on 3rd September 2020, aged 85 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Alan, loving mother of Jane, Sara and Michael and a dear grandmother and great-grandmother. Due to the current restrictions a private service will take place. Donations if desired to either the Stroke Association or Rottweiler Welfare Association may be gift aided online at www.funeralhelp.co.uk or sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Sept. 11, 2020