Armstrongs Funeral Service (Bury St Edmunds)
43 St Andrews Street North
Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1TH
01284 723889
Diane Eveline passed away on 3rd September 2020, aged 85 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Alan, loving mother of Jane, Sara and Michael and a dear grandmother and great-grandmother. Due to the current restrictions a private service will take place. Donations if desired to either the Stroke Association or Rottweiler Welfare Association may be gift aided online at www.funeralhelp.co.uk or sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Sept. 11, 2020
