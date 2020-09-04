|
OVERNELL
Dilys Elaine died on 16th August 2020 in the familiar surroundings and comfort of her own home and looking out over her beloved garden. A private cremation will be held on Thursday 17th September at 11.30am and the service will also be live-streamed and available to view afterwards. No flowers please but donations, if desired, via Meredith Greengrass Funeral Services, 2 Hospital Road, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 3JT or via website www.dilysovernell.muchloved.com. Visit this website also to view or make a tribute to Elaine or to obtain details of the online service broadcast. Her friends and family give thanks for the many happy times they enjoyed with Elaine: it was a delight to have known her.
Published in Bury Free Press on Sept. 4, 2020