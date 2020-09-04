Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dilys OVERNELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dilys OVERNELL

Notice Condolences

Dilys OVERNELL Notice
OVERNELL

Dilys Elaine died on 16th August 2020 in the familiar surroundings and comfort of her own home and looking out over her beloved garden. A private cremation will be held on Thursday 17th September at 11.30am and the service will also be live-streamed and available to view afterwards. No flowers please but donations, if desired, via Meredith Greengrass Funeral Services, 2 Hospital Road, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 3JT or via website www.dilysovernell.muchloved.com. Visit this website also to view or make a tribute to Elaine or to obtain details of the online service broadcast. Her friends and family give thanks for the many happy times they enjoyed with Elaine: it was a delight to have known her.
Published in Bury Free Press on Sept. 4, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -