Passed away at West Suffolk Hospital on Thursday 13th June 2019. Beloved husband to Pat. Dearly loved dad of David and Sue. Adored grandad to April, Tom, Louis, Jasmine and Gracie and great-grandad to Paige and Chloe. Brother to Brian and Joyce (deceased). A much loved friend to many. Forever in our hearts. Funeral Service at the West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmunds Chapel on Tuesday 9th July at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, to My Wish Charity Stroke Unit may be left at the service or sent to L. Fulchers, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1NX.
Published in Bury Free Press on June 27, 2019
