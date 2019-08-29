Home

POWERED BY

Services
Armstrongs Funeral Service (Bury St Edmunds)
43 St Andrews Street North
Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1TH
01284 723889
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
12:00
St Edmunds Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna OMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna OMAN

Notice Condolences

Donna OMAN Notice
OMAN

Donna

Passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday 21st August 2019, aged 36 years, after a short illness very bravely borne. Much loved wife of Kevin, wonderful mummy/stepmum to Charlie, Mollie, Jack, Ronnie, Frankie and Alfie. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Funeral Service takes place on Tuesday 3rd September at St Edmunds Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium at 12.00noon. Family flowers only please, donations if desired made payable to Macmillan Unit may be sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH.
Published in Bury Free Press on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Armstrongs Funeral Service (Bury St Edmunds)
Download Now