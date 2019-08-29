|
|
OMAN
Donna
Passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday 21st August 2019, aged 36 years, after a short illness very bravely borne. Much loved wife of Kevin, wonderful mummy/stepmum to Charlie, Mollie, Jack, Ronnie, Frankie and Alfie. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Funeral Service takes place on Tuesday 3rd September at St Edmunds Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium at 12.00noon. Family flowers only please, donations if desired made payable to Macmillan Unit may be sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH.
Published in Bury Free Press on Aug. 29, 2019