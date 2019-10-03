Home

Armstrongs Funeral Service (Bury St Edmunds)
43 St Andrews Street North
Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1TH
01284 723889
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
14:45
St Edmundsbury Cathedral
Dora CANSDALE

Dora CANSDALE Notice
CANSDALE Dora Doris Passed away peacefully on the 24th September 2019, aged 89 years. Beloved wife to Norman, much loved mum and grandma. Dora will be greatly missed by all who knew her. The funeral service takes place at St Edmundsbury Cathedral on Thursday 24th October 2019 at 2.45pm followed by a private family burial. Family flowers only please, donations if desired made payable to St Peter's Church, Ousden may be sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Oct. 3, 2019
