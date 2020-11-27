Home

L Fulcher Funeral Directors
80 Whiting Street
Bury Saint Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1NX
01284 754049
Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020
11:00
West Suffolk Crematorium, St. Edmunds Chapel
AITKENS

Doreen May

Passed peacefully into the presence of her Lord on 7th November 2020 in her 99th year. Much loved Mum of Philip and Geraldine, loving Grandmother to Rebecca, Jeremy and Genevieve and Great Grandmother. Service at West Suffolk Crematorium, St. Edmunds Chapel at 11.00am on 5th December 2020. No flowers please, but donations to The Martins Amenity Fund. Enquiries to: L Fulcher 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds. IP33 1NX. Family and close friends only due to current restrictions.
Published in Bury Free Press on Nov. 27, 2020
