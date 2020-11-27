|
AITKENS
Doreen May
Passed peacefully into the presence of her Lord on 7th November 2020 in her 99th year. Much loved Mum of Philip and Geraldine, loving Grandmother to Rebecca, Jeremy and Genevieve and Great Grandmother. Service at West Suffolk Crematorium, St. Edmunds Chapel at 11.00am on 5th December 2020. No flowers please, but donations to The Martins Amenity Fund. Enquiries to: L Fulcher 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds. IP33 1NX. Family and close friends only due to current restrictions.
Published in Bury Free Press on Nov. 27, 2020