Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
13:30
St Peters Church
Cockfield
Doreen CORNELL

CORNELL

Doreen

Passed away suddenly but peacefully on 11th September 2019. Loving wife of the late Laurence Cornell, much loved mum of Karen, Helen and Richard, mother-in-law of Gerry, and devoted Grandma of Gemma. Private family cremation. Thanksgiving Service at St Peters Church, Cockfield, Friday 4th October 2019 at 1:30pm. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to East Anglia Air Ambulance or Marie Curie, c/o W A Deacon, Norman Way, Lavenham CO10 9PY
Published in Bury Free Press on Sept. 26, 2019
