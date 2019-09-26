|
Doreen
Passed away suddenly but peacefully on 11th September 2019. Loving wife of the late Laurence Cornell, much loved mum of Karen, Helen and Richard, mother-in-law of Gerry, and devoted Grandma of Gemma. Private family cremation. Thanksgiving Service at St Peters Church, Cockfield, Friday 4th October 2019 at 1:30pm. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to East Anglia Air Ambulance or Marie Curie, c/o W A Deacon, Norman Way, Lavenham CO10 9PY
