A E Thurlow & Son Funeral Directors
1 High Street
Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP31 2HH
01359 298428
Doreen passed away peacefully on 21st September 2020 at Ixworth Court in her 90th year. Beloved wife of Ken, much loved Mum to Deano, Lynne, Terry and Karen. A dear Nanna and Great-Nanna, Sister to John, the late Don and the late Percy. She will be much missed by all her relatives and friends and the villagers of Ixworth where she led such an active life. Due to current restrictions, a private service will take place. Family flowers only please. Donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Society online at https://www.dignityfunerals.co.uk/funeral-notices/21-09-2020-doreen-edith-davis/ or sent c/o AE Thurlow & Son, 1 High Street, Ixworth, IP31 2HH. Tel: 01359 230227
Published in Bury Free Press on Oct. 2, 2020
