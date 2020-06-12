|
FISK
Doreen Dorothy
Passed away peacefully at West Suffolk Hospital on 26th May, 2020 aged 89 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Wilfred. Step mother to Peter and Sheila and grandmother to James. A private funeral service will held. Thanksgiving service to be arranged at a later date. Family flowers only please but donations if desired made payable to Pakenham VIP Club or St Nicholas Hospice Care may be sent care of Meredith Greengrass Funeral Service, 2 Hospital Road, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 3JT. Tel: 01284 754017.
Published in Bury Free Press on June 12, 2020