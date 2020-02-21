|
HUNT Doreen Lila passed away peacefully on 9th February 2020 at the Geoffrey Dicker Home, aged 89 years. A loving Mum to Stephen and Tracey, Debra and Barry, Granma to Christopher, Stephanie and Rachael and Great Granma to Theo, Layton and Brooke. Funeral service takes place at Abbey Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium on Friday 28th February at 4.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired made payable to Dementia UK may be sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel. 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Feb. 21, 2020