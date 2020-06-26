Home

Friday, Jul. 3, 2020
West Suffolk Crematorium - Abbey Chapel
Passed away peacefully on 20th June 2020. Loving Wife to the late George, Mother to Graham, Terry, Sandra, Paul and Debra, Sister to Ann, Grandmother to Lilith, Izaak, Demi, Curtis, Will, Margo, Lewis, Leah and Great-Grandmother to Mila, Arthur, Arnie and Alfie. Funeral Service to take place Friday 3rd July 2020 at West Suffolk Crematorium, Abbey Chapel at 2.30pm. Family flowers only, but donations if desired for Alzheimer's Society and this can made via http://www.alzheimers.org.uk She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Published in Bury Free Press on June 26, 2020
