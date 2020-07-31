Home

Doreen SEAMAN

SEAMAN

Doreen

passed away peacefully on the 25th July 2020, aged 84 years. A beloved Mother to Wendy, Bridget and Melvyn and a loving Nana and Great-Nana. She will be very much missed by all her family and friends. The funeral is to be held at West Suffolk Crematorium (Abbey Chapel) on Tuesday 11th August at 11.30am. No flowers please, but donations if desired to St Nicholas Hospice and sent c/o AE Thurlow & Son, 1 High Street, Ixworth, Bury St Edmunds, IP31 2HH. Tel: 01359 230227
Published in Bury Free Press on July 31, 2020
