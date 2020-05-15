Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mark Skinner Funeral Service (Brandon)
London Road
Brandon, Suffolk IP27 0EW
01842 810534
Funeral
Private
To be announced at a later date
Lakenheath Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris MURFITT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris MURFITT

Notice Condolences

Doris MURFITT Notice
MURFITT

Doris Winifred

of Lakenheath, peacefully in hospital on 3rd May 2020, aged 91 years. Loving wife of the late Frank, dearly loved mum of Carol and mother-in-law of Terry, greatly loved nan of Fred, Sharon and Darren and great-nan of Liam, Olivia and Jessica. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. A private funeral will take place at Lakenheath Cemetery, any enquiries regarding flowers may be made to Mark Skinner Funeral Service, London Road, Brandon Suffolk, IP27 OEW. Tel: 01842 810534
Published in Bury Free Press on May 15, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -