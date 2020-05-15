|
MURFITT
Doris Winifred
of Lakenheath, peacefully in hospital on 3rd May 2020, aged 91 years. Loving wife of the late Frank, dearly loved mum of Carol and mother-in-law of Terry, greatly loved nan of Fred, Sharon and Darren and great-nan of Liam, Olivia and Jessica. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. A private funeral will take place at Lakenheath Cemetery, any enquiries regarding flowers may be made to Mark Skinner Funeral Service, London Road, Brandon Suffolk, IP27 OEW. Tel: 01842 810534
Published in Bury Free Press on May 15, 2020