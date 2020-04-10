Home

POWERED BY

Services
Armstrongs Funeral Service (Bury St Edmunds)
43 St Andrews Street North
Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1TH
01284 723889
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy STUTELEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy STUTELEY

Notice Condolences

Dorothy STUTELEY Notice
STUTELEY

Dorothy Maud passed away peacefully on the 3rd April 2020, aged 93 years. Wife of the late Wilfred (Jack), mother of Sheila and mother-in-law to Ron, grandma to Ben and his wife Rachel and great-grandma of Joshua and Katie. A private cremation will take place. Family flowers only please, donations if desired in memory of Dorothy made payable to St Nicholas Hospice Care may be gift aided online at www.funeralhelp.co.uk or sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Apr. 10, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Armstrongs Funeral Service (Bury St Edmunds)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -