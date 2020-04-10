|
STUTELEY
Dorothy Maud passed away peacefully on the 3rd April 2020, aged 93 years. Wife of the late Wilfred (Jack), mother of Sheila and mother-in-law to Ron, grandma to Ben and his wife Rachel and great-grandma of Joshua and Katie. A private cremation will take place. Family flowers only please, donations if desired in memory of Dorothy made payable to St Nicholas Hospice Care may be gift aided online at www.funeralhelp.co.uk or sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Apr. 10, 2020