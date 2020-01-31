Home

Armstrongs Funeral Service (Bury St Edmunds)
43 St Andrews Street North
Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1TH
01284 723889
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
10:30
West Suffolk Crematorium, Abbey Chapel
Douglas BALAAM

Douglas BALAAM Notice
BALAAM

Douglas Alfred

passed peacefully in the West Suffolk Hospital on 20th January 2020 aged 92 years. Loving Husband of the late Florence. Much loved Dad to Linda. His Funeral Service will take place at the West Suffolk Crematorium, Abbey Chapel on Thursday 13th February at 10.30am. Family flowers only please but donations if desired to Age UK may be sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP33 1TH, Tel. 01284 723889.
Published in Bury Free Press on Jan. 31, 2020
