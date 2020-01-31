|
BALAAM
Douglas Alfred
passed peacefully in the West Suffolk Hospital on 20th January 2020 aged 92 years. Loving Husband of the late Florence. Much loved Dad to Linda. His Funeral Service will take place at the West Suffolk Crematorium, Abbey Chapel on Thursday 13th February at 10.30am. Family flowers only please but donations if desired to Age UK may be sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP33 1TH, Tel. 01284 723889.
Published in Bury Free Press on Jan. 31, 2020