GILES Douglas Walter
passed away peacefully on Monday 5th October 2020 at West Suffolk Hospital after a long illness bravely bourne. Loving husband to the late Pam, loving father to Trevor, Debbie and the late Michael, loving grandad and great-grandad. Will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Private funeral service to take place on the 5th November. Family flowers only please but donations if desired may be sent directly to Chilton Meadows Care Home, Union Road, Stowmarket, IP14 1HL for their staff amenity fund. Enquiries to L. Fulcher Funeral Directors. Tel: 01284 754049
Published in Bury Free Press on Oct. 23, 2020