HATCHLEY
Douglas
(Chick)
Of Mildenhall, passed away at the West Suffolk Hospital on Saturday 1st June 2019, aged 83 years. Devoted husband
of the late Doris, much loved dad of Anne, step-dad of Linda and a dear grandad of Aidan and Aaron, who will be sadly missed by all his family and many friends. Funeral Service at West Suffolk Crematorium, St. Edmunds Chapel on Wednesday 26th June at 3.00pm. Family flowers only please, but if desired, donations made payable to The Lunch Bunch (lunch club for the elderly in Mildenhall) may be left at the service or sent c/o R. J. Pepper & Son Family Funeral Directors, 1, Manor Court, High Street, Mildenhall, Suffolk, IP28 7EH. Tel: 01638 715172
Published in Bury Free Press on June 21, 2019