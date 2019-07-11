|
PARSONS
Douglas Frank
Passed away peacefully in Royal Papworth Hospital on June 27th, aged 82 years. Beloved Husband of Kate, much loved Dad of Tim, Jeremy and Lizzie and adored Granddad. Funeral Service at St. Edmunds Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium on Monday 22nd July at 11.00am. Family flowers only, donations for Addenbrookes Kidney Patients Association c/o L. Fulcher Funeral Directors, Dignity House, St. John's Street, Bury St. Edmunds, IP33 1SN. Tel: 01284 749187
Published in Bury Free Press on July 11, 2019