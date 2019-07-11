Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas PARSONS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas PARSONS

Notice Condolences

Douglas PARSONS Notice
PARSONS

Douglas Frank

Passed away peacefully in Royal Papworth Hospital on June 27th, aged 82 years. Beloved Husband of Kate, much loved Dad of Tim, Jeremy and Lizzie and adored Granddad. Funeral Service at St. Edmunds Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium on Monday 22nd July at 11.00am. Family flowers only, donations for Addenbrookes Kidney Patients Association c/o L. Fulcher Funeral Directors, Dignity House, St. John's Street, Bury St. Edmunds, IP33 1SN. Tel: 01284 749187
Published in Bury Free Press on July 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.