W A Deacon Funeral Services (Lavenham, Sudbury)
3 Norman Way
Sudbury, Suffolk CO10 9PY
01787 248282
Douglas "Dougie" Powell

Douglas "Dougie" Powell Notice
POWELL
Douglas (Dougie)
Suddenly on 16th May 2019 at The West Suffolk Hospital, Douglas (Dougie), aged 86 years. Father to Rory and loving partner to Felicity Gardiner. Funeral on Friday 7th June 2019 at The Parish Church of St Lawrence, Little Waldingfield (CO10 0SW) at 2.30pm followed by burial in the churchyard. Family flowers only please but if desired donations to Upbeat (Sudbury, Suffolk), care of W A Deacon Funeral Services, 3 Norman Way, Lavenham, CO10 9PY
Published in Bury Free Press on June 7, 2019
