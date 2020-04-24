|
RICOT
Douglas Kenneth
aged 73 years passed away suddenly in the West Suffolk Hospital on 16th April 2020 after a short undetected illness. Beloved Husband of Jacqui, a much loved dad to Claire and Kim, Grampsie to Lily, Lauren, Ryan and Erin. He will be sadly missed by all of his family and friends. A private Cremation Service will take place at the West Suffolk Crematorium. A celebration of Doug's life will be held at a later date. Donations in lieu of flowers to the RSPB or British Heart Foundation may be sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1TH Tel: 01284 723889.
Published in Bury Free Press on Apr. 24, 2020