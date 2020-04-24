Home

POWERED BY

Services
Armstrongs Funeral Service (Bury St Edmunds)
43 St Andrews Street North
Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1TH
01284 723889
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas RICOT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas RICOT

Notice Condolences

Douglas RICOT Notice
RICOT

Douglas Kenneth

aged 73 years passed away suddenly in the West Suffolk Hospital on 16th April 2020 after a short undetected illness. Beloved Husband of Jacqui, a much loved dad to Claire and Kim, Grampsie to Lily, Lauren, Ryan and Erin. He will be sadly missed by all of his family and friends. A private Cremation Service will take place at the West Suffolk Crematorium. A celebration of Doug's life will be held at a later date. Donations in lieu of flowers to the RSPB or British Heart Foundation may be sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1TH Tel: 01284 723889.
Published in Bury Free Press on Apr. 24, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Armstrongs Funeral Service (Bury St Edmunds)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -