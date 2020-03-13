Home

Douglas WILDING

WILDING

Douglas William John

Passed away on 22nd February 2020, aged 73 years. Dearly loved husband to the late Mary and dad to Barry and Karen. Funeral service to take place in the Abbey Chapel of West Suffolk Crematorium on Tuesday 17th March 2020 at 10:30am. Family flowers only please.Donations, if desired, to Dogs Trust may be sent c/o Meredith Greengrass Funeral Service, 2 Hospital Road, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP33 3JT. Alternatively, donations can be made online by visiting www.douglaswilding.muchloved.com
Published in Bury Free Press on Mar. 13, 2020
