ORRISS
Edd
passed away peacefully at home on Thursday 14th November 2019, aged 77 years. Loving, caring husband to the late Janet Orriss. Edd will be massively missed by Tracey & Nick, Lorraine & Mark and grandchildren. Funeral Service to take place on Wednesday 4th December at St Edmunds Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium, 12.00noon. No flowers, although donations, if desired, to St Nicholas Hospice and/or Cancer Research UK c/o L Fulcher Funeral Directors.
Published in Bury Free Press on Nov. 22, 2019