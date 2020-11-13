|
GORDON
Eddie
aged 84 years. Peacefully passed away at home on 3rd November 2020. Loving husband to Vera, Dad to Gill, Ian and Neil, Grandad and Great Grandad to Sammy, Glynn, Shaun, Tanya and Siana. He will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends. Funeral service on Tuesday 17th November 2020 at 12.30pm at Abbey Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium. Donations, if desired, to St Nicholas Hospice may be sent c/o L Fulcher Funeral Directors, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1NX
Published in Bury Free Press on Nov. 13, 2020