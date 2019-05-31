Home

W A Deacon Funeral Services (Lavenham, Sudbury)
3 Norman Way
Sudbury, Suffolk CO10 9PY
01787 248282
COCKBURN
Edith
'Dot'
Sadly passed away at the West Suffolk Hospital on 15th May 2019 aged 93, after a short illness. Devoted wife to her late husband Tom, dearly loved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral Service will take place on Wednesday 12th June at the West Suffolk Crematorium at 11.30am. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the sent c/o W.A. Deacon Funeral Services, 3 Norman Way, High Street, Lavenham, Sudbury, Suffolk CO10 9PY.
Published in Bury Free Press on May 31, 2019
