BISHOP
Edna May passed away on the 25th November 2019 at Glastonbury Court Care Home after a long battle with dementia. Much loved wife, mum, grandma and great-grandma. Funeral Service takes place at the West Suffolk Crematorium - Abbey Chapel on Thursday 19th December at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired made payable to Friends of Glastonbury Court may be sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Nov. 29, 2019