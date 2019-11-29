Home

Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
14:30
West Suffolk Crematorium - Abbey Chapel
Edna BISHOP Notice
BISHOP

Edna May passed away on the 25th November 2019 at Glastonbury Court Care Home after a long battle with dementia. Much loved wife, mum, grandma and great-grandma. Funeral Service takes place at the West Suffolk Crematorium - Abbey Chapel on Thursday 19th December at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired made payable to Friends of Glastonbury Court may be sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Nov. 29, 2019
