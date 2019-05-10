|
BOON
Edna
(nee Carpenter)
Late of Kenny Hill, Beck Row passed peacefully away on Thursday 25th April 2019, aged 91 years. Much loved wife of the late Pip, and adored sister to Ivy. A cherished aunty. Celebration of her life to be held at West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmunds Chapel on Tuesday 21st May at 12.00noon. No flowers please, but donations, if desired, for Arthur Rank Hospice Charity may be left at the service or sent to C. E. Fuller & Co. Funeral Directors, 23 Hall Street, Soham CB7 5BN. Tel: 01353 720439
Published in Bury Free Press on May 10, 2019