|
|
Of Mildenhall, passed peacefully at Brandon Park Nursing Home on Thursday 9th May 2019 aged 90 years. A dearly loved dad, grandad & great-grandad. Funeral Service at St John's Church, Beck Row on Friday 31st May at 3.00pm followed by cremation at the West Suffolk Crematorium, Abbey Chapel. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, to The East Anglian Air Ambulance c/o G R Peachey and Son Funeral Directors, 16 North Terrace, Mildenhall, IP28 7AA. Tel: 01638 713201
Published in Bury Free Press on May 18, 2019