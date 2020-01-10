Home

Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:30
West Suffolk Crematorium, Abbey Chapel
Edward HALL

Edward HALL Notice
HALL Edward

of Mildenhall, passed peacefully away at St Nicholas Hospice on Tuesday 24th December 2019 aged 72 years. Dearly loved Husband of Elena, and a dear Dad, Grandad and Great Grandad. Funeral Service at West Suffolk Crematorium, Abbey Chapel, on Friday 31st January 2020 at 10.30am. Family flowers only but donations if desired are to the Macmillan Unit, WSH (cheques to My Wish Charity) c/o G R Peachey & Son Funeral Directors, 16 North Terrace, Mildenhall, IP28 7AA Tel. 01638 713201
Published in Bury Free Press on Jan. 10, 2020
