SIER
Edward John
'Eddie'
Peacefully passed away at home with his family on 19th May 2019. Dearly loved husband to Sheila. Loving father to Jackie and John and a much loved father-in-law to Abby. A dear grandad to Hannah, Emma and Jack and great-grandfather. A dear brother to Ray and a good friend to many. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to My Wish Charity - Renal Unit or Labrador Lifeline Trust
and may be sent to AE Thurlow and Son, 1 High Street, Ixworth, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP31 2HH. Tel: 01359 230227
Published in Bury Free Press on May 31, 2019