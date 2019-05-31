Home

Edward SIER

Edward SIER Notice
SIER
Edward John
'Eddie'
Peacefully passed away at home with his family on 19th May 2019. Dearly loved husband to Sheila. Loving father to Jackie and John and a much loved father-in-law to Abby. A dear grandad to Hannah, Emma and Jack and great-grandfather. A dear brother to Ray and a good friend to many. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to My Wish Charity - Renal Unit or Labrador Lifeline Trust
and may be sent to AE Thurlow and Son, 1 High Street, Ixworth, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP31 2HH. Tel: 01359 230227
Published in Bury Free Press on May 31, 2019
