Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
15:30
Abbey Chapel at West Suffolk Crematorium
SMITH Edward (Ted)

Of Bury St Edmunds, in hospital on 26th November 2019, aged 91 years. Dearly loved husband of Jill, much loved dad of Sandra and Ian, a much loved brother and uncle, a loving grandad to Sarah and Paul and great grandad to Phoebe and Xanthe, he will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral Service in the Abbey Chapel at West Suffolk Crematorium on Thursday 19th December

at 3.30pm. Family flowers only please but donations if desired to the Salvation Army may be made at the service, online via www.markskinnerfunerals.org.uk or sent to Mark Skinner Funeral Service, London Road, Brandon Suffolk IP27 0EW. Tel: 01842 810534
Published in Bury Free Press on Dec. 6, 2019
