F Clutterham & Son Funeral Directors
23 Mustow Street
Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1XL
01284 846573
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
10:30
Abbey Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium
Passed away peacefully at West Suffolk Hospital on the 29th October 2019 aged 89 years. Beloved husband of the late Grace. Much loved father, grandfather and great-grandfather. The funeral service takes place on Tuesday 12th November at the Abbey Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium, 10.30am. Family flowers only please but donations if desired are to be made by cheque payable to British Heart Foundation then sent c/o F Clutterham & Son, 23 Mustow Street, Bury St. Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1XL
Published in Bury Free Press on Nov. 1, 2019
