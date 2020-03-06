|
|
CHAPMAN
Eileen Mary "Bunty" formerly of Albert Street, Bury St Edmunds, sadly passed away on the 21st February in West Suffolk Hospital aged 90 years. A loving mum to John and the late Susan, also a dear sister to Bob and the late Tom, she will be greatly missed. Funeral service to take place at the West Suffolk Crematorium Abbey Chapel on the 11th March at 1.30pm. No flowers but donations if desired to Cancer Research UK or Bury's Stray Cat Fund may be sent c/o L Fulcher, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP33 1NX Tel 01284754049
Published in Bury Free Press on Mar. 6, 2020