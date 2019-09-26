|
|
FULLER
Eileen 'Bub' (nee Tooke)
Passed away peacefully on Friday 6th September 2019, aged 99 years, at Risby Hall Nursing Home. A much loved mother to Ian and Judy, mother-in-law to Polly and Alan, dearly loved grandmother to Mark, Sarah, and Tim, great grandmother to Ellis, Finn, Jude & Savannah. Known and loved by many she will be sorely missed. Donations if desired to Risby Hall Nursing Home c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1TH.
Published in Bury Free Press on Sept. 26, 2019