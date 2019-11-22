|
|
LAFLIN Eileen Annie
aged 98 years. Passed away peacefully at home on 11th November 2019. Beloved Wife of the late Reginald (Doug). Loving Mother to Janet, Brenda, Douglas and the late Margaret. Much cherished Grandmother and Great-Grandmother. Church Service to be held at Fornham St Martin Church on 3rd December 2019 at 1.00pm. Family flowers only. Donations to East Anglian Air Ambulance c/o L Fulcher Funeral Directors, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP33 1NX.
Published in Bury Free Press on Nov. 22, 2019