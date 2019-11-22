Home

L Fulcher Funeral Directors
80 Whiting Street
Bury Saint Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1NX
01284 754049
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
13:00
Fornham St Martin Church
Eileen LAFLIN

Eileen LAFLIN Notice
LAFLIN Eileen Annie

aged 98 years. Passed away peacefully at home on 11th November 2019. Beloved Wife of the late Reginald (Doug). Loving Mother to Janet, Brenda, Douglas and the late Margaret. Much cherished Grandmother and Great-Grandmother. Church Service to be held at Fornham St Martin Church on 3rd December 2019 at 1.00pm. Family flowers only. Donations to East Anglian Air Ambulance c/o L Fulcher Funeral Directors, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP33 1NX.
Published in Bury Free Press on Nov. 22, 2019
