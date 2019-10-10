Home

L Fulcher Funeral Directors
80 Whiting Street
Bury Saint Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1NX
01284 754049
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
15:30
West Suffolk Crematorium, Abbey Chapel
MANNING

Eileen

passed peacefully away at home in Hargrave on Tuesday 8th October 2019, aged 76 years. Much loved Wife, Mum, Nan and Great-Nan, she will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral Service will take place at the West Suffolk Crematorium, Abbey Chapel on Friday 25th October at 3.30pm. Family flowers only, but donations if desired for St Nicholas Hospice and/or Wickhambrook Surgery may be sent c/o L. Fulcher, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1NX. Telephone: 01284 754049

Bright colours may be worn.
Published in Bury Free Press on Oct. 10, 2019
