passed peacefully away at home in Hargrave on Tuesday 8th October 2019, aged 76 years. Much loved Wife, Mum, Nan and Great-Nan, she will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral Service will take place at the West Suffolk Crematorium, Abbey Chapel on Friday 25th October at 3.30pm. Family flowers only, but donations if desired for St Nicholas Hospice and/or Wickhambrook Surgery may be sent c/o L. Fulcher, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1NX. Telephone: 01284 754049
Bright colours may be worn.
Published in Bury Free Press on Oct. 10, 2019