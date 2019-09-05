|
MILFULL
Eileen Margaret
Peacefully on Thursday 22nd August 2019, aged 94 years. Former landlady of The Minden Rose and The Nutshell. Much loved wife of the late Jack, mother of Mike and devoted grandmother. Funeral Service takes place at Abbey Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium on Monday 16th September at 1.30pm. Flowers, or donations to Dementia UK, may be sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Sept. 5, 2019