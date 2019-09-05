Home

Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
13:30
Abbey Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium
More Obituaries for Eileen MILFULL
Eileen MILFULL

Eileen MILFULL Notice
MILFULL

Eileen Margaret

Peacefully on Thursday 22nd August 2019, aged 94 years. Former landlady of The Minden Rose and The Nutshell. Much loved wife of the late Jack, mother of Mike and devoted grandmother. Funeral Service takes place at Abbey Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium on Monday 16th September at 1.30pm. Flowers, or donations to Dementia UK, may be sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Sept. 5, 2019
