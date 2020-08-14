Home

L Fulcher Funeral Directors
80 Whiting Street
Bury Saint Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1NX
01284 754049
SCHLIEWINSKI

Eileen Harriet of Bury St. Edmunds. Passed away peacefully after a short illness on Saturday 1st August 2020, aged 90 years, now reunited with her beloved husband Sieg. Beloved sister and aunt. Cremation service by invitation only to take place. Donations in lieu of flowers in Eileen's memory to be made in aid of Shimpling Church, may be sent to L. Fulcher Funeral Directors, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St. Edmunds, Suffolk, IP33 1NX. Tel: 01284 754049
Published in Bury Free Press on Aug. 14, 2020
