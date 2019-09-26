Home

A E Thurlow & Son Funeral Directors
1 High Street
Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP31 2HH
01359 298428
Memorial service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
12:30
St Marys Church
Ixworth
Elaine Ann

Passed away peacefully on Saturday 21st September at Chilton Court, Stowmarket aged 64 years. The darling daughter of Una and the late Ted. Dearly loved sister of John and Polly, Robert and Mary and Mary. Auntie to Hannah, Gemma and Luke, James and Emily, Tom and Amy. Great-auntie to Arlo, Ethan, Orla, Teddy, Rory and Finn. Memorial Service to take place at St Marys Church, Ixworth at 12.30pm on Wednesday 9th October 2019. Donations if desired for Mencap may be sent c/o A.E Thurlow and Son, 1 High Street, Ixworth, IP31 2HH. Tel: 01359 230227
Published in Bury Free Press on Sept. 26, 2019
