COUSINS
Elaine Ann
Una and the family would like to thank everyone for the loving messages and cards received and for all those who attended the Memorial Service for the sad loss of Elaine. Special thanks to all the staff at Chilton Court for all the love and care they gave Elaine. To Reverend Walker and Reverend Burton for their services at a wonderful Memorial Service and to A.E. Thurlow and Son for the funeral arrangements. Please accept this as our only but sincere acknowledgement.
Published in Bury Free Press on Oct. 24, 2019