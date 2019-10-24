Home

A E Thurlow & Son Funeral Directors
1 High Street
Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP31 2HH
01359 298428
Elaine COUSINS

Notice

Elaine COUSINS
COUSINS

Elaine Ann

Una and the family would like to thank everyone for the loving messages and cards received and for all those who attended the Memorial Service for the sad loss of Elaine. Special thanks to all the staff at Chilton Court for all the love and care they gave Elaine. To Reverend Walker and Reverend Burton for their services at a wonderful Memorial Service and to A.E. Thurlow and Son for the funeral arrangements. Please accept this as our only but sincere acknowledgement.
Published in Bury Free Press on Oct. 24, 2019
